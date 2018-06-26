Player ratings from Portugal surviving from Iran

news

IRAN

Ali Beiranvand - 7

Denying Ronaldo from the spot is all you need to know on his performance

Ehsan Haji Safi - 6.5

Looked dangerous and was great on the defensive side. Was caught out by a energetic Quaresma on the wing. Subbed off due to a booking.

Morteza Pouraliganji - 6.5

He Defended till the death like his life depended on it along with the others, until they were finally broken down.

Majid Hosseini - 7

He Did well and was solid in moments.

Ramin Rezaeian - 6

He get kept his composure well and His free-kick early in the first half was on target and just missed the mark.

Vahid Amiri - 7.5

Looked to cause a whole lot of problems for Portugal by dribbling forward with pace and making runs off the ball. Couldn't cease his moment of destiny as he hit the side netting.

Omid Ebrahimi

He stayed put in in the defensive third and thwarted Ronaldo and kept him quiet. Huge in midfield for Iran.

Saeid Ezatolahi - 7

Close-range header found the arms of Patricio. Gave away penalty, bringing down Ronaldo.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 7

Bursted down the wing and was threatening, getting involved whenever possible. Lovely free-kicks. Continued to threaten in the second half.

Mehdi Taremi - 7.5

Great work in the build-up play and had a brilliant first half. Sent a scarily good ball in for Amiri.

Sardar Azmoun - 6.5

Looked lively, a better performance than the previous two matches. Despite a great performance, he couldn't make an impact and back it up with a g

PORTUGAL

Rui Patricio - 6.5

He put his body on the line to make a crucial save.

Raphael Guerreiro - 7

He worked hard down the wing and mopped up at the back. Made a headed clearance in the second half after a promising cross.

Jose Fonte - 5.5

Pepe - 8.5

Made clearances after a few scares in the box, but won the ball most of the time. Steered away Iran's threat brilliantly in the second half. Steered his side from the back through a testing night.

William - 6.5

Set up Quaresma for the goal. Controlled midfield perfectly. Fought for the ball and did it well.

Ricardo Quaresma - 8

Blasted a shot over the bar. Provided countless crosses as he found space. Pressed on with attack and created the breakthrough with a sublime strike. His passing was magical with 94 percent accuracy.

Cedric - 6.5

Did well defensively and got the ball up-field. Gave away the penalty with a handball by the decision of the VAR.

Joao Mario - 7

Dictated play, great link-up. Got in between lines, breaking down Iran's defence. Won back possession well.

Adrien Silva - 6.5

Got involved, passed accurately. Nice little back-heel assist.