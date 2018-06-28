Player ratings from Japan vrs Poland game

Japan lost 1-0 to Poland but qualified to the next stage. We look at how the players fared
Japan
Eiji Kawashima 7
Yuto Nagatomo 6
Gaku Shibasaki 6
Shinji Okazaki 6
Takashi Usami 6
Yoshinori Muto 6
Hotaru Yamagoshi 6
Hiroki Sakai 7
Tomoaki Makino 6
Gotoku Sakai 6
Maya Yoshida 6
Poland
Lukasz Fabianski - 7
Bartosz Bereszynski - 6
Kamil Glik - 6
Jan Bednarek - 7
Artur Jedrzejczyk - 5
Grzegorz Krychowiak - 6
Jacek Goralski - 5
Kamil Grosicki - 6
Piotr Zielinski - 6
Rafal Kurzaw - 6/10
Robert Lewandowski - 6/10