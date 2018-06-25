Pulse.ng logo
Player ratings from game between Uruguay vrs Russia

Player ratings from game between Uruguay vrs Russia

How Uruguay players fared as agianst their Russian counter parts

Uruguay beat Russia 2-0 in order to top Group A over host Russia at the 2018 World Cup. Goals from Luis Suarez,own goal from Cherysev and Edson Cavani managed to get all the goals for Uruguay.

We have a look at how the fared

Uruguay

play

 

Torreira 7

Suarez 7

Godin 7

Cavani 6

Laxalt 6

Rodriguez 6

Muslera 6

Bentacur 6

Caceres 6  

Nandez  6

De Arrescaeta 6

Coates 6

Vecino 6

Gomez 6

Russia

play

 

Dzyuba 5

Mario Fernandez 5

Kuzyaev 5

Smolov 5

Cherysev 5

Zobnin 5

Gazinskiy 5

Ignashevich 5

Akinfeev 4

Kudryashov 4

Al Miranchuk 4

Kutepov 4

Smolnikov 3

 

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                             

