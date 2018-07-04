news

In a miraculous turn of events, England pulled through to the quarter finals after 1-1 draw which was settled on penalties.

Harry Kane and Yerry Mina got the goals for England and Colombia respectively as the Three Lions sailed through 4-3 on penalties.

England

Jordan Pickford 7

Kieran Trippier, 8

Kyle Walker 7

John Stones7

Harry Maguire 8

Ashley Young 7

Jordan Henderson 6

Delle Alli,6

Jesse Lingard 6

Raheem Sterling 6

Harry Kane 9

Colombia

David Ospina 7

Santiago Arias 6

Wilmar Barrios 6

Carlos Sanchez 5

Radamel Falcao 6

Juan Cuadrado 6

Yerry Mina 8

Jefferson Lerma 5

Johan Mojica 7

Juan Quintero 6

Davison Sanchez 7