Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Player ratings from Brazil's shocking exit to Belgium

Player ratings from Brazil's shocking exit to Belgium

We look at how the players fared after Brazil's semi final defeat to Belgium

  • Published:
play

Favorites Brazil lose in a surprising defeat to Belgium as they get booted out of the tournament. Here is how the players fared.

Brazil

play
 

Alisson Becker 5

Thiago Silva 6

Miranda 4

Marcelo 5

Fagner 5

Paulinho 5

Fernandinho 4

Coutinho 6

Willian 5

Neymar Jr 5

Gabriel Jesus 4

Belgium

play
 

Thibaut Courtois 8

Toby Alderweireld 6

Vincent Kompany 6

Jan Vetorghen 6

Witsel 5

De Bruyne 8

Marouane Fellaini 6

Romelu Lukaku 9

Eden Hazard 7

Thomas Muenier 6

Nacer Chadli 6

