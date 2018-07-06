Player ratings from Brazil's shocking exit to Belgium

We look at how the players fared after Brazil's semi final defeat to Belgium
Favorites Brazil lose in a surprising defeat to Belgium as they get booted out of the tournament. Here is how the players fared.
Alisson Becker 5
Thiago Silva 6
Miranda 4
Marcelo 5
Fagner 5
Paulinho 5
Fernandinho 4
Coutinho 6
Willian 5
Neymar Jr 5
Gabriel Jesus 4
Thibaut Courtois 8
Toby Alderweireld 6
Vincent Kompany 6
Jan Vetorghen 6
Witsel 5
De Bruyne 8
Marouane Fellaini 6
Romelu Lukaku 9
Eden Hazard 7
Thomas Muenier 6
Nacer Chadli 6