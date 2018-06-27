Player ratings as Sweden ensure qualification through Mexico

Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 to qualify to the round of 16. We look at how the players fared
Guillermo Ochoa 7
Carlos Salcedo 6
Miguel Layun 5
Carlos Vela 6
Javier Hernandez 6
Hector Moreno 5
Hector Herrera 6
Andres Guardado 6
Edson Alvarez 5
Hirving Lozano 6
Jesus Gallardo 6
Robin Olsen 6
Mikael Lustig 7
Victor Lindelof 7
Andreas Granqvist 7
Ludwing Augustinsson 7
Victor Claesson 7
Sebastien Larsson 5
Albin Ekdal 6
Emil Forsberg 7
Marcus Berg 7
Ola Toivonen 5