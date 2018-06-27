Pulse.ng logo
Player ratings as Sweden ensure qualification through Mexico

Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 to qualify to the round of 16. We look at how the players fared

Sweden beat Mexico to the pulp as the Scandinavian side endured qualification alongside the North American opponents to the round of 16.

We look at how the players fared.

Mexico

play
 

Guillermo Ochoa 7

Carlos Salcedo 6

Miguel Layun 5

Carlos Vela 6

Javier Hernandez 6

Hector Moreno 5

Hector Herrera 6

Andres Guardado 6

Edson Alvarez 5

Hirving Lozano 6

Jesus Gallardo 6

Sweden

play
 

Robin Olsen 6

Mikael Lustig 7

Victor Lindelof 7

Andreas Granqvist 7

Ludwing Augustinsson 7

Victor Claesson 7

Sebastien Larsson 5

Albin Ekdal 6

Emil Forsberg 7

Marcus Berg 7

Ola Toivonen 5

 

