Player ratings as Germany crash out of the World Cup

Check out the players who lacked urgency in order to see defending champions crash out of the World Cup

Germany played with over confidence lack of urgency and high spirits as the defending champions got booted out of once again in the group of stages. This continues the trend 2002,2010,2014 and 2018.

We look at the players you can point to be the cause of Germany’s exit as against those who performed by South Korea

South Korea

Jo Hyeonwoo 7

Lee Yong 7

Yun Youngsun 7

Son Heungmin 7

Koo Jacheol 5

Chul Hong 7

Jung Wooyoung 7

Lee Jaesung 6

Moon Seonmin 6

Kim Younggwon 7

Jang Hyungsoo 6

Germany

Manuel Nuer 5

Jonas Hector 6

Mats Hummels 7

Sami Khedira 6

Toni Kroos 6

Timo Werner 5

Mesut Ozil 5

Marco Reus 6

Leon Goeretzka 5

Niklas Sule 6

Joshua Kimmich 6

