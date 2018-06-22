news

Nigeria has made a lot of headlines be at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia but mostly not about their football.

Football, as it is by the Super Eagles, has so far been poor. Their game against Croatia lacked the creativity associated with the young squad. With games against a resilient Iceland and Argentina to come, that performance was poor, to say the least.

Outside the football field, Nigeria is the talk of the town in Russia.

Their World Cup kit designed by Nike has been all over the place and ranked among the best seen at the tournament.

For their first game versus Croatia, information about their goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho’s age instantly went viral creating a buzz on Twitter. The commentator said Uzoho was 19 years old and people could not handle the fact based on how he looked.

But looking old but being young in age is not Francis Uzoho’s only speciality. The 19-year-old is a really good Shaku Shaku dancer.

A fan page of Nigerian musician, Davido posted a video of the goalkeeper blessing the entire Internet with some great dance moves.

Verdict? Nigeria’s 19-year-old goalkeeper is arguably the best Shaku Shaku dancer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

Watch the video below: