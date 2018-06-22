How ‘GOAT’ Messi could qualify to the next World Cup round after Nigeria’s win

Pulse.ng logo
How ‘GOAT’ Messi could qualify to the next World Cup round

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team can still be in the World Cup after the group stage following Nigeria's win. Here's how.

  • Published:
Africa has had a series of poor performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament and Nigeria’s first game against Croatia fell in that bracket.

For the Super Eagles’ second game in Russia, the summary was everything nice and creative.

Nigeria started their game against Iceland on the back foot with a not so good display in the first half. In the second half, John Obi Mikel and his men were persistent, getting the ball in Iceland’s net twice.

Ahmed Musa brilliantly controlled a cross from Victor Moses to give Nigeria the lead before the same player swiftly moved in the box to get one past the goalkeeper again.

Ahmed Musa play

Ahmed Musa

 

Iceland had a penalty but failed to score in their game against the Super Eagles.

For all these, Argentina was watching. And a lot of football fans who had Messi as their ‘GOAT’ (Greatest Of All Time) were also keenly following the turn of events.

READ MORE: Simeone slams Argentina 'anarchy', takes jab at Messi

Nigeria’s win gives them the advantage to put their qualification destiny in their own hands.

The same win also opens a slight door for Messi and his Argentine side who were poor against Croatia to also make it through the group stages at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Lionel Messi, Argentina's captain play

Lionel Messi, Argentina's captain

 

As it stands in Group D, Croatia has already qualified. Nigeria is in the second position with Iceland and Argentina in third and fourth position with a point each.

With Nigeria to play Argentina in the last group game, a win for Argentina and a defeat for Iceland in their game against Croatia means Messi and his side will progress.

Lionel Messi play

Lionel Messi

 

A win for Argentina and a draw in the game between Iceland and Croatia also means Argentina will be in the Round of 16.

If Iceland wins their game against Croatia, Argentina will need a goal more in their winning margin against Nigeria to be able to be on the same goal difference with Iceland and beat them to the next round with more goals scored.

Whatever be the case, Argentina will need a win to have any chance of seeing ‘GOAT’ Messi in the next round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

