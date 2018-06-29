Pulse.ng logo
Hearts of Oak play tribute to Amissah- Arthur

Hearts of Oak extend condolences to the family of His Excellency Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur

play
Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have extended their condolences to the Late former Vice President of Ghana Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

His Excellency Amissah Arthur collapsed at the Air Force Gym early Friday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ ALSO:Kwesi Nyantakyi sues Anas for demation character

The former Vice President who has been affectionately described as a gentleman by a number of sympathizers after his demise was a staunch fun and shareholder of Accra Hearts of Oak

In a statement signed by the Communications, Director of the 20th time Ghana Premier League Champions Kwame Opare Addo extended condolences from the club to the family of the Late Amissah-Arthur

READ ALSO:Anas explains why he used Kotoko and Hearts games to confirm bribery in Ghana football

Here is the full statement 

 

play
