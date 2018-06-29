Hearts of Oak play tribute to Amissah- Arthur

news

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have extended their condolences to the Late former Vice President of Ghana Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

His Excellency Amissah Arthur collapsed at the Air Force Gym early Friday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The former Vice President who has been affectionately described as a gentleman by a number of sympathizers after his demise was a staunch fun and shareholder of Accra Hearts of Oak

In a statement signed by the Communications, Director of the 20th time Ghana Premier League Champions Kwame Opare Addo extended condolences from the club to the family of the Late Amissah-Arthur

Here is the full statement