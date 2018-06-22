Pulse.ng logo
Go
Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday eight

Matchday eight of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will produce a lot of thrills

  • Published:
play Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday eight
Brazil after a disappointing one all draw against Switzerland would be hoping to get their tournament back on track when they come up against Costa Rica who also started their campaign with a defeat against Serbia.

The opening game of Friday between Brazil and Costa Rica will kick-off at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Nigeria will face Iceland in a must win game for the West African powerhouse.

The Super Eagles started the campaign with a defeat against Croatia, while Iceland drew one all against Argentina.

READ MORE: Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair

The time for game is 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

Serbia will take on Switzerland in the last game for match day eight.

The Swiss drew one all against the Brazilians in their opener, whereas Serbia benefited from a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm

