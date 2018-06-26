Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 13

World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 13

Matchday 13 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will produce a lot of thrills

  • Published:
play Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 13
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The last round of matches in the group stage will be played simultaneously.

Denmark need to avoid a defeat against France to book their place in the knockout stage, while Peru who are on their way out of the tournament will play for pride when they take on Australia who need a win expecting Denmark slip against France.

Both games will be played at 2:00pm Ghanaian time, 3:00pm in Nigeria and 5:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

READ MORE: Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair

The much-awaited clash between Nigeria and Argentina will come off this evening. Nigeria need to avoid a defeat to enhance their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage and that would see off Lionel Messi's led Argentina.

Croatia having already qualified for the round of 16 are likely not to go with their regular players when they face Iceland.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 7:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 9:00pm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina La Albiceleste’s starting 11 leaks as Super Eagles...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Why Cristiano Ronaldo WILL WIN the golden boot over...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cupbullet

World Cup 2018

Super Eagles defender Brian Idowu has stated that he will love to swap jerseys with Lionel Messi after the 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter between Nigeria and Argentina.
Nigeria vs Argentina Brian Idowu would love to swap jerseys with Messi
Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr has stated that despite an injury to captain Mikel Obi metacarpal he is ready to play when Nigeria take on Argentina in their last group match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Mikel Obi ready to play with injured metacarpal
Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is hoping to pay back Lionel Messi back for the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup golden ball when Nigeria take on Argentina in a group D encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Mikel Obi aims to pay Messi back for 2005 golden ball
The Super Eagles need to avoid defeat against a wounded Argentina team yet to win a game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, to qualify for the round of 16, here are five players that can send Nigeria home in the group D scheduled for Tuesday, June 26.
World Cup 2018 5 Argentina players that can send Super Eagles home