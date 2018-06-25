Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 11

news

The last round of matches in the group stage will be played simultaneously.

Russia will take on Uruguay in the battle for the winners of the group, whereas Egypt and Saudi Arabia will face off for mere academic exercise.

Both games will be played at 2:00pm Ghanaian time, 3:00pm in Nigeria and 5:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

READ MORE: Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair

Portugal will need a win against Iran in order to progress to the knock stage, while a draw will see Spain in the round of 16, with both matches happening concurrently.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 7:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 9:00pm.