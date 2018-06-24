Pulse.ng logo
Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 10

World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 10

Matchday 10 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will produce a lot of thrills

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 10
England will go six point and make qualification to the knockout stage certain if they beat Panama on Sunday.

Panama on the other hand can revive the dying qualification hopes of Tunisia who have lost their first two games, should they manage a win against England.

The opening game of Friday between England and Panama will kick-off at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Senegal the only African nation that churned out the results in the first round will come up  against Japan who stunned Colombia in their opener.

A win for either side will make them book a place in the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The time for game is 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

Poland and Colombia, after a disappointing start to their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign will battle it out in a must win game for either side.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm

