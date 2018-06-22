news

Joy News sources say three officials from FIFA arrived in Ghana Thursday evening for a crucial meeting with the Sports Ministry following government's decision to initiate a process to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The meeting will discuss recent developments at the GFA and government’s ongoing legal process to dissolve the Association following Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s investigative documentary.

The explosive documentary captured some top officials of GFA allegedly accepting bribes to fix matches and change the natural outcome of some games.

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, was also seen in the video allegedly convincing undercover agents to bribe top government officials for a chance to control football in Ghana.

