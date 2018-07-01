Croatia vs Denmark in numbers

news

Croatia and Denmark hav won two games apiece in their five previous meetings

Croatia defeated Denmark 2-1 in their last game- a warm-up match prior to the 2004 European Championship.

The last time they faced off at a major competition was Euro 1996- Davor registered a brace as Croatia hammered Denmark 3-0.

The 1998 World Cup bronze medalist have been impressive in their games against European oppositions. The Croats have won six and lost just one- their only loss was against France in 1998.

Denmark have reached the knockout stage for the fourth time in five appearances at World Cup.

They have gone past the round of 16 just once before, beating Nigeria 4-1 in 1998 before losing 3-2 to Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Most of the goals scored by the Croats have come in the second half- Six of their seven goals.

The Danes are on a national record unbeaten run of 18 games (W9, D9). Their last defeat was a 1-0 loss to Montenegro in October 2016.

If Luka Modric plays he will equal Darijo Srna as the Croat with most appearances at major tournaments (18 at the World Cup and European Championship), whereas Christian Eriksen has registered four shot on target at this World Cup, but he is the only Dane to have had more than one effort on target at the tournament.

Tottenham midfielder Eriksen has covered more distance in this tournament than any player.