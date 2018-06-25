Cristiano Ronaldo pleads with Iranian fans to keep quiet

news

Portugal’s Captain Cristiano Ronaldo pleaded with the Iranian fans to please keep quiet. This was on the back of Iranian fans as they approached the hotel of the Portuguese.

The Iranian fans went to the hotel where the Portugal team were based in order to frustrate their opponents ahead of the crucial group game between the two teams to determine who makes into the round of 16.

It took Real Madrid star and Portugal’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo to come and made gestures to the fans as he pleaded with them to keep calm.

Portugal will play the Iran on Monday evening to determine to team that will make the cut for the round of 16.

This will be in tandem with the game ensuing between Spain and Morocco