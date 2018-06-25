news

Six countries have qualified for the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while eight nations will be packing their bag and baggage home irrespective of the outcome of their round three games.

Russia and Uruguay ahead of their final group ‘A’ clash have both booked their places at the knockout stage, whereas Egypt and Saudi Arabia are on their way home, having failed to win any of their two games.

France and Croatia have also navigated from group C and group D, respectively with a game to spare.

Mexico have advanced to the round of 16 from group F, while South Korea are on their way out of the tournament after losing their two games.

England and Belgium have seized control of group G, with both sides winning their first two games ahead of their final group clash to determine the winner of the group.

In the same group Tunisia will take on Panama in their quest to at least win for pride, before bowing out of the tournament.

Peru and Poland have also confirmed their exit after losing their two games in group C and H.

Below is a full list of countries that have made it to the round of 16 after round two

Russia

Uruguay

Croatia

Mexico

England

Belgium

Below is the full list of countries that have confirmed their exit after round of 16 after round two

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Peru

Costa Rica

Panama

Tunisia

Poland