Colombia vs England in numbers

Colombia are yet to beat England in their past five meetings.

The last time they met Michael Owen scored a hat-trick as England won 3-2 in 2005.

England cruised to a 2-0 win in their last encounter against Colombia in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, which was the only time they played at the Mundial

This is the third time Colombia have made the knock-out stage. The only previous occasion they've gone past the round of 16 was in Brazil four years ago, while England have won two of their last eight World Cup knockout games.

They are unbeaten in eight games versus European opposition since head coach Jose Pekerman took charge in 2012 (W6, D2), while, This will be England's 18th game against South American opposition at the World Cup. They have won eight of the previous 17 (D3, L6).

Los Cafeteros have scored in each of their last eight World Cup games - the last side to stop them scoring in the tournament was England in 1998, whereas England have only failed to score in one of their 18 knockout games at the World Cup - in the 0-0 draw against Portugal in the 2006 quarter-finals (won by Portugal on penalties).

None of Colombia's 21 matches at the World Cup have ended goalless. Only the USA (33) and Austria (29) have played more games in the competition without registering a 0-0.

Juan Quintero has been directly involved in three of Colombia's five goals at this World Cup, scoring in their first match and delivering an assist in the second and third game.

Harry Kane has played just 153 minutes at the World Cup but he has already scored five goals, second only to Gary Lineker's record of 10 for England.

If Kane finds the net against Colombia, he will become the first player to score in six consecutive appearances for the Three Lions since Tommy Lawton back in 1939.

Against Senegal, Colombia didn't have a touch inside the opposition penalty area until the 57th minute (from substitute Luis Muriel).