All the vital stats of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

A total of 64 matches were played in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup witnessed 169 goals after all the 64 games

The tournament realized of 2.6 goals per game.

Harry Kane emerged as the tournament's top scorer, with six (6) goals.

Mathias Jorgensen 1st minute goal for Denmark against Croatia is the fastest of the tournament

Belgium finished as the highest scoring side, with 16 goals

For the first time in the history of the World Cup, the Video Assistant Referee was used. France benefited from the first ever VAR decision, when Antoine Griezman was awarded a penalty after a replay and he finished it off perfectly in France’s 2-1 victory against Australia.

Lionel Messi was the first player to miss a penalty in the tournament and it happened in Argentina’s opener against debutants Iceland in a one all draw.

A total of 26 penalties have been awarded so far in the tournament

20 of the penalties awarded were perfectly converted.

six of the penalties awarded were thrown away

The tournament has witnessed 11 own goals.

Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco was the first player to score an own goal in the tournament in a game his side lost 0-1 to Iran.

The tournament recorded a total of 219 yellow cards.

The average yellow card per game is 3.5

Aleksandr Golovin of Russia was the first to be yellow carded and it came in their 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the 10th minute.

Four red cared have been flashed in the tournament

Carlos Sánchez of Colombia was the only player to have been sent off and is the second fastest red card in the history of the World Cup. It happened as Colombia suffered a 2-1 defeat against Japan in the third minute.

Michael Lang of Switzerland was the latest player to be sent off.

A total of 49, 651 passes have been completed in the ongoing tournament

Croatia with 352 attacks were the best attacking side

England completed most passes-3336 in he just ended tournament.

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos who played for Spain completed most passes- 485

Croatia emerged as the best defending side as well, with 301 clearances, tackles and saves.

Thibaut Courtois made 2 s7aves, which was the best in the tournament

Neymar was the player with most attempts at goal-27.

Ivan Perisic of Croatia covered most distance in the tournament- 72KM

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Spain has made him the oldest player to bag a hat-trick in the World Cup at 33 year and some months and days.

He was the only player to bag a hat-trick in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal from direct free kick.

Seven (7) freekicks were scored at the Mundial.

Switzerland became the first side to win from a losing position, after they came from a goal down to beat Serbia 2-1.

England defeated Colombia in the round of 16 on penalties to win their first shootout in four attempts in the World Cup.

* Croatia knocked out the host nation at a World Cup for the first time in their third attempt:

✖ vs. France (1998)

✖ vs. Brazil (2014)

☑ vs. Russia (2018)

For the first time since 1982 all the African participants failed to progress from the group stage. In 1982 both Algeria and Cameroon slipped and this term Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia have all exited after the group stage.

Award winners

Luca Modric was named the player of the tournament, taking home the Adidas Golden Ball

Eden Hazard won the silver Ball

Antoine Griezman won the bronze ball

Harry Kane emerged as the top scorer, winning the Adidas Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe received the award for the Young Player of the Tournament

Thibaut Courtois was handed the Golden Gloves for winning the keeper of the tournament