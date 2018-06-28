Adnan Januzaj stars as Belgium beat England to top Group G

Player ratings from game between Belgium and England
A beauty from former Manchester United youngster Januzaj saw Belgium beat England 1-0 to top Group G. We see how the players fared
Jordan Pickford 6
John Stones 6
Phil Jones 6
Gary Cahill 6
Alexander Arnold 6
Fabian Delph 6
Eric Dier 6
Danny Rose 5
Loftus-Cheek 6
Jamie Vardy 6
Marcus Rashford 7
Thibaut Courtois 8
Leander Dendoncker 7
Dedryck Boyata 7
Thomas Varmaelen 7
Thorgan Hazard 7
Nacer Chadli 6
Yuori Tielemans 7
Moussa Dembele 8
Maroune Fellaini 7
Adnan Januzaj 9
Michy Batshuayi 6