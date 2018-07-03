Pulse.ng logo
6 times Rihanna fell in love because of football

We look at the number of times Rihanna was caught having some affection for football stars including our very own Kevin Prince Boateng

Pop singer Rihanna announced the crash she had for Kevin Prince Boateng a four years ago on twitter.

We chronicle the number of times Rihanna got excited and caught having a great time with football stars.

Rihanna with Miroslav Klose and the 2014 World Cup trophy 

Rihanna with Arsenal defenders Shkodran Mustafi and Saed Kolasinac

Rihanna with Ozil in a visit to the Emirates Stadium

play Rihanna with Ozil in a visit to the Emirates stadium

 

Rihanna with Mario Gotze in World Cup celebrations

play Rihanna taken a picture with Gotze in Wprld Cup celebration

Rihanna with football legend Pele

Rihanna with Podolski, Schweinsteiger and World Cup trophy

play

 

In 2014, reports did emerge that Rihanna has interest in setting up a football academy and had interest in buying Liverpool.

