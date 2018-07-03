6 times Rihanna fell in love because of football

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Pop singer Rihanna announced the crash she had for Kevin Prince Boateng a four years ago on twitter.

READ ALSO:

We chronicle the number of times Rihanna got excited and caught having a great time with football stars.

Rihanna with Miroslav Klose and the 2014 World Cup trophy

Rihanna with Arsenal defenders Shkodran Mustafi and Saed Kolasinac

Rihanna with Ozil in a visit to the Emirates Stadium

READ ALSO:

Rihanna with Mario Gotze in World Cup celebrations

Rihanna with football legend Pele

Rihanna with Podolski, Schweinsteiger and World Cup trophy

In 2014, reports did emerge that Rihanna has interest in setting up a football academy and had interest in buying Liverpool.