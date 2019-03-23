With its revolutionary sports betting platform, punters get to enjoy opportunities for higher wins with favourable odds.

The English Premier League is the most-watched football league in the world. It is also the most bet-on football competition.

Our research has come up with some of the options most likely to earn punters good returns on Premier League games, these are:

● Over 1.5 Goals: An option predicts that at least two goals will be scored in the game. This option is very popular with punters due to expectations of high-scoring outcomes in such a fiercely competitive league.

● GG (Goal-Goal): A double option with Yes or No choices. GG is a situation where a punter predicts that both teams will score in the match (Yes) or both teams won’t score (No). This happens quite often in the Premier League.

The odds for the Yes option are usually higher when a small team is playing a “big” team and the No option lower e.g. Chelsea versus Fulham. The odds for the Yes option when two “equal” teams are facing off is usually lower (it’s believed their strengths cancel out each other). However, the odds for the No option, in this case, are usually high.

● Corner Kicks: This is a bet on how many corners will be played in the match. It’s multiple in nature and usually starts from over 4.5 corner kicks (meaning more than five corner kicks will be awarded in the match) or under 4.5 which means less than 5 will be awarded.

● Cards: Like the corner kick bet options, the card bet options refer to the number of cards that may be awarded to both teams or a single team in the match. Over 4.5 cards, for instance, means that five or more yellow cards will be awarded in the match.

If you are inexperienced in football betting, take your time to learn from forums and expert betting tips sites that can put you on track on how best to place your wagers.

