What to expect as Nigeria takes on Ghana in world cup qualifiers

Authors:

Pulse Mix
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

The rivalry between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana returns with an interesting twist; the team who wins in the playoff advances to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana vs Nigeria
Ghana vs Nigeria

Nigeria would take on their West African rivals Black Stars of Ghana for the first leg of their world cup qualifying playoff on March 25. The in-pitch battle for supremacy will kick off by 8:30 pm Nigerian time at the 20,000 capacity Cape Coast Stadium.

Recommended articles

In what is expected to be a tense football match, here are what Nigerians are expecting from the Ghana-Nigeria brawl.

Ademola Lookman Cleared by FIFA

Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman Pulse Nigeria

Ahead of the clash, 24-year-old Ademola Lookman has been invited to join the squad after receiving a clearance from FIFA to represent the Nigerian National Football Team. Lookman is a Leicester City winger who is on loan from RB Leipzig. Ademola will be joining the team for the first time when they face the Black Stars of Ghana.

Mask-Wearing, Goal-Banging Victor Osimhen

Mask-Wearing, Goal-Banging Victor Osimhen
Mask-Wearing, Goal-Banging Victor Osimhen Pulse Nigeria

Also joining the team is Napoli goal-scoring talisman Victor Osimhem. The lanky striker has 13 goals in all competitions for the Italian side. In 2015, Osimhen won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, where Nigeria won the tournament.

Osimhen missed the 2021 AFCON when his club, Napoli, announced that the 23-year-old had contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The Return of Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo Pulse Nigeria

2019 African Cup of Nations' highest goal scorer Odion Ighalo has been invited after two years. The big striker is expected to use his experience and skills to give the Super Eagles the edge.

The former Manchester United striker missed the AFCON 2021 after his former Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab refused to release him for the tournament. His presence is expected to boost the team's morale and increase the Eagles' chances of qualifying for the world cup.

Ighalo is the highest goalscorer in the Saudi Professional League for the 2021-2022 season. He currently plays for Asia's most decorated club Al Halal in Saudi Arabia.

Dominate Performance from Iheanacho

Kelelchi Iheanacho
Kelelchi Iheanacho Pulse Nigeria

Nigerians are looking forward to Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho replicating his form at the African Cup of Nations. Iheanacho's half-volley against Egypt was one of the best goals at the AFCON tournament.

Iheanacho is proud ambassadors of DStv Nigeria.

The 71-year-old rivalry continues

Ghana vs Nigeria
Ghana vs Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

The football rivalry between these two nations dates back to 1950. With a total of 56 meetings, Ghana has won 21 times, Nigeria, 10 times and 18 of the games ending in a draw.

But the pitch battle is far from being over.

After a series of meetings with over 30 players of the Super Eagles squad, President of Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, had assured Nigerians that qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is non-negotiable.

Watch the first leg of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, 25 March from 8:30 pm on DStv channel 203 and GOtv channel 38.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com and www.gotvafrica.com to stay connected, download MyDStv or MyGOtv app or dial *288#.

---

#FeatureByDSTV

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

More from category

  • Ghana vs Nigeria

    What to expect as Nigeria takes on Ghana in world cup qualifiers

  • Otto Addo: We’re Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria

    We’re Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

  • Naomi Nnamdi Chinyere celebrates her remarkable win.

    NUGA UNILAG 2022: Unilag claims first gold and other things you need to know after Day 2

Recommended articles

What to expect as Nigeria takes on Ghana in world cup qualifiers

What to expect as Nigeria takes on Ghana in world cup qualifiers

We’re Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

We’re Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

NUGA UNILAG 2022: Unilag claims first gold and other things you need to know after Day 2

NUGA UNILAG 2022: Unilag claims first gold and other things you need to know after Day 2

Zaidu Sanusi helps Porto maintain 6-point gap as 27-match unbeaten run continues

Zaidu Sanusi helps Porto maintain 6-point gap as 27-match unbeaten run continues

Ekong, Balogun among 5 Super Eagles to open camp for clash against Ghana

Ekong, Balogun among 5 Super Eagles to open camp for clash against Ghana

Nigeria's Eduwo and Iwuala shoot Esperance into the last-eight as Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca secure quarterfinal spots

Nigeria's Eduwo and Iwuala shoot Esperance into the last-eight as Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca secure quarterfinal spots

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Hunger is a bastard' - Reactions as Pastor Taribo West calls on God while praying for Tinubu at 70th birthday celebration [Video]

Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday

'Messi will never be the problem' - Reactions as Monaco thrash PSG 3-0

Reactions as Monaco beat PSG 3-0 without Messi

Tears flow as Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher is buried in Jos [Photos]

Tears flow as Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher is buried in Jos
SUPER EAGLES

Eguavoen calls up Lorient star as a replacement for Wilfred Ndidi

Bonke Innocent (IMAGO / PanoramiC)
2022 WCQ

Ex-Everton man Yakubu Aiyegbeni mocks Ghana ahead of the massive clash against Nigeria

Yakubu Aiyegbeni
FA CUP

Helpless Iwobi watches on as a Wilfred Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace tear Everton to shreds

Alex Iwobi was on the wrong end of a 4-0 drubbing by Crystal Place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE

Wilfred Ndidi missing as Kelechi Iheanacho helps Leicester City return to a win against Brentford

Ndidi, Lookman and Iheanacho.
LA LIGA

Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]

Barcelona recorded a dominant 4-0 win against Real Madrid in El-Clasico