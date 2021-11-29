'Ekong should never play for us again', Watford fans unhappy with Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong

After a convincing 4-1 win against Manchester United last week, Watford could not produce a similar performance as they were taken apart by Leicester City.

Speaking after the match Watford captain Moussa Sissoko explained that Ekong made a mistake.

He said, “I think we started well, but we conceded the first goal and we are disappointed because [William] Troost-Ekong thought someone told him to leave the ball to clear it.”

The criticism on social media was intense as some Watford fans suggested that Ekong should no longer play for the club.

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri also stated at the post-match press conference that Ekong was at fault.

He said, "The first goal he was assured that there wasn't anybody behind him, William and the fourth goal Mazzina was tackled, he was down and they continued to play.

"That is normal because until the referee whistles you have to continue to play. Of course, that part of the box there wasn't any of my player".