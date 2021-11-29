Super Eagles of Nigeria defender suffered heavy criticism after Watford lost 4-2 away to Leicester City in a Premier League fixture played at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
'Ekong should never play for us again', Watford fans unhappy with Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong
The Super Eagles defender was at fault for two goals against Leicester City.
After a convincing 4-1 win against Manchester United last week, Watford could not produce a similar performance as they were taken apart by Leicester City.
Speaking after the match Watford captain Moussa Sissoko explained that Ekong made a mistake.
He said, “I think we started well, but we conceded the first goal and we are disappointed because [William] Troost-Ekong thought someone told him to leave the ball to clear it.”
The criticism on social media was intense as some Watford fans suggested that Ekong should no longer play for the club.
Watford boss Claudio Ranieri also stated at the post-match press conference that Ekong was at fault.
He said, "The first goal he was assured that there wasn't anybody behind him, William and the fourth goal Mazzina was tackled, he was down and they continued to play.
"That is normal because until the referee whistles you have to continue to play. Of course, that part of the box there wasn't any of my player".
Watford continues their Premier League campaign at Vicarage Road when they welcome league leaders Chelsea on Wednesday, December 1st.
