'Ekong should never play for us again', Watford fans unhappy with Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong

Tosin Abayomi

The Super Eagles defender was at fault for two goals against Leicester City.

William Troost-Ekong
William Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender suffered heavy criticism after Watford lost 4-2 away to Leicester City in a Premier League fixture played at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

After a convincing 4-1 win against Manchester United last week, Watford could not produce a similar performance as they were taken apart by Leicester City.

William Troost-Ekong did not perform well against Leicester City
William Troost-Ekong did not perform well against Leicester City Pulse Nigeria

Speaking after the match Watford captain Moussa Sissoko explained that Ekong made a mistake.

He said, “I think we started well, but we conceded the first goal and we are disappointed because [William] Troost-Ekong thought someone told him to leave the ball to clear it.”

The criticism on social media was intense as some Watford fans suggested that Ekong should no longer play for the club.

See reactions below

William Troost-Ekong's performance involved individual errors that cost his team
William Troost-Ekong's performance involved individual errors that cost his team Pulse Nigeria
William Troost-Ekong's partner was absolved of any mistake
William Troost-Ekong's partner was absolved of any mistake Pulse Nigeria
William Troost-Ekong's defending capability has been called into question
William Troost-Ekong's defending capability has been called into question Pulse Nigeria
William Troost-Ekong may not be at the level required in the Premier League
William Troost-Ekong may not be at the level required in the Premier League Pulse Nigeria
William Troost-Ekong's mistakes were highlighted by Watford fans
William Troost-Ekong's mistakes were highlighted by Watford fans Pulse Nigeria
William Troost-Ekong's defending was awful
William Troost-Ekong's defending was awful Pulse Nigeria
Some Nigerian fans want William Troost-Ekong to drop the captain's band
Some Nigerian fans want William Troost-Ekong to drop the captain's band Pulse Nigeria
Even some Nigerian fans no longer want William Troost-Ekong
Even some Nigerian fans no longer want William Troost-Ekong Pulse Nigeria

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri also stated at the post-match press conference that Ekong was at fault.

He said, "The first goal he was assured that there wasn't anybody behind him, William and the fourth goal Mazzina was tackled, he was down and they continued to play.

"That is normal because until the referee whistles you have to continue to play. Of course, that part of the box there wasn't any of my player".

Watford continues their Premier League campaign at Vicarage Road when they welcome league leaders Chelsea on Wednesday, December 1st.

Tosin Abayomi

How should Nigeria replace Victor Osimhen at AFCON?