WNBA stars and coaches to lead top African prospects at 4th NBA Women’s Camp in Senegal

The 2022 NBA Academy Women’s Camp Africa will bring together 25 of the top female prospects from 11 African countries to learn directly from current and former WNBA players and coaches.

Some of the top names invited include Seattle Storm head coach and 2021 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup winner Noelle Quinn (U.S.), 2005 WNBA champion Hamchetou Maïga-Ba (Mali), two-time WNBA champion Taj McWilliams-Franklin (U.S.).

Others are 2003 WNBA champion Astou Ndiaye (Senegal), 2021 WNBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings; U.S.; ties to Nigeria), and 2017 WNBA All-Star Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun; U.S.) are some of the top names that will ta

The campers and coaches will also participate in life skills programming and leadership development sessions.

“In just a few years, the NBA Academy Women’s Program has helped identify and develop some of the best female prospects in the world, many of whom have gone on to attend NCAA Division 1 school,” said two-time WNBA champion and NBA Elite Basketball Women’s Operations Lead Monica Rogers.

“We look forward to building on that success with our fourth NBA Academy Women’s Program camp in Senegal as part of our continued efforts to make basketball more accessible in Africa and provide a predictable pathway for African youth to learn the game and maximize their potential.”

Launched in 2018, the NBA Academy Women’s Program is a series of basketball development camps for top female athletes from outside the U.S. at the league’s academies in Australia, India, Mexico and Senegal.