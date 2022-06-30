Wilfred Ndidi returns to Leicester City training for pre-season
After 4-months out, 25-year-old Ndidi joined Leicester City training for the new season.
On Wednesday, June 29 Ndidi returned to training with the Premier League side.
Ndidi has been out of action since he got injured in an Europa Conference League (ECL) fixture.
Since his injury Ndidi has been out of action for both Leicester City and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Ndidi returns to training
The 25-year-old Ndidi suffered an injury while playing for Leicester City in an Europa Conference League fixture.
The injury happened in a second leg fixture against French Ligue 1 side Rennes on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Ndidi's injury meant he missed out of the Super Eagles of Nigeria crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff double header qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana.
The return of Ndidi was announced through a video on the official social media platforms of Leicester City.
Along with the video was a message that said, "Back with the squad...Looking good out there."
Ndidi is expected to join the Foxes pre-season fixtures as they prepare for the Premier League.
