Watch Victor Osimhen warn Ghana with 2 goals for Napoli against Udinese [Video]

The 23-year-old striker showed his range of finishing to help Napoli comeback from a goal down to defeat Udinese.

Osimhen headed in a cross by Mario Rui in the 52nd minute to equalize for Napoli down a goal from the first half.

A Giovanni Di Lorenzo cross was converted by Osimhen in the 63rd minute to put Napoli ahead.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen has now scored two goals in back to back games after his brace against Hellas Verona last weekend.

The Nigerian striker also moved up the goal charts and now has 11 goals in the Italians Serie A.