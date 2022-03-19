Watch Victor Osimhen warn Ghana with 2 goals for Napoli against Udinese [Video]

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen continued his good form for Napoli with two goals against Udinese in an Italian Serie A fixture played on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Osimhen has put the fear of God in the heart of Ghanaians after scoring 2 goals for Napoli.
The 23-year-old striker showed his range of finishing to help Napoli comeback from a goal down to defeat Udinese.
Osimhen headed in a cross by Mario Rui in the 52nd minute to equalize for Napoli down a goal from the first half.
A Giovanni Di Lorenzo cross was converted by Osimhen in the 63rd minute to put Napoli ahead.
Osimhen has now scored two goals in back to back games after his brace against Hellas Verona last weekend.
The Nigerian striker also moved up the goal charts and now has 11 goals in the Italians Serie A.
This is also Osimhen's last outing for Napoli before the international break as he joins the Super Eagles of Nigeria in camp for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff double header against the Black Stars of Ghana.
