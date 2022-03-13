Watch Victor Osimhen score 2 goals for Napoli against Verona [Video]

Osimhen was on target as Napoli recorded a 1-2 away victory against Hellas Verona to keep their title ambitions alive.

The Nigerian striker put Napoli in front as early as the 14th minute when he headed in a cross from Matteo Politano.

Osimhen then scored his second of the game to put Napoli two goals up when he converted a cross by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

In the 90th minute, Osimhen was substituted for Andrea Petagna. Verona pulled one back but Napoli held on to claim all three points.

It was the eighth and ninth league goal for Osimhen this season.