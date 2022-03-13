SUPER EAGLES

Watch Victor Osimhen score 2 goals for Napoli against Verona [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
Osimhen responded to those who claim he wastes energy with 2 crucial goals.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen scored two goals for Napoli against Hellas Verona in an Italian Serie A fixture played on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Osimhen was on target as Napoli recorded a 1-2 away victory against Hellas Verona to keep their title ambitions alive.

The Nigerian striker put Napoli in front as early as the 14th minute when he headed in a cross from Matteo Politano.

Osimhen then scored his second of the game to put Napoli two goals up when he converted a cross by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

In the 90th minute, Osimhen was substituted for Andrea Petagna. Verona pulled one back but Napoli held on to claim all three points.

It was the eighth and ninth league goal for Osimhen this season.

The goals come after Osimhen was criticized by former Italian striker Sergio Pellissier for wasting his energy.

