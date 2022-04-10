Watch Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both find the back of the net for their clubs

SUPER EAGLES

Tosin Abayomi
Osimhen and Lookman have found their scoring touch 2 weeks after the game against Ghana.

Super Eagles forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were both on target for their respective sides on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Lookman was in action as Leicester City recorded a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace in a Premier League game that took place at the King Power Stadium.

Ademola Lookman opens the scoring for Leicester City (IMAGO / Action Plus)
Ademola Lookman opens the scoring for Leicester City (IMAGO / Action Plus) Pulse Nigeria

The 24-year-old forward put Leicester City in front in the 39th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Lookman did not feature for the entirety of the game as he was substituted for Harvey Barnes in the 77th minute.

Leicester City would hold on to get all three points as they continue to surge up the standings.

After missing their last game against Atalanta, Osimhen returned to the Napoli starting line up.

The 23-year-old target man however could not save Napoli as the suffered a 2-3 loss at home to Fiorentina in a Serie A fixture.

After going down a goal in the first half, Osimhen converted a ball through to him by Dries Mertens in the 58th minute to put Napoli back on level terms.

Fiorentina responded with two quick-fire goals but Osimhen gave Napoli a lifeline when he provided their second goal converted by Mario Rui in the 84th minute.

Osimhen featured for 90 minutes but his effort was not enough to save Napoli from defeat to Fiorentina.

The loss means that Napoli are level on points with reigning champions Inter Milan and one point behind league leaders AC Milan.

