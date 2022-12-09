VIDEO: Watch Victor Eletu score for AC Milan in 3-2 win against Lumazzane

The 17-year-old Eletu scored the winner as AC Milan recorded a 3-2 victory against Lumazzane in a club-friendly fixture played on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

It took Lumazzane just 10 minutes to go in front with a precise left footer from the edge of the box.

The lower league side Lumazzane held on to their advantage going to the first-half break in front.

AFP

Eletu was the hero for AC Milan against Lumazzane

AC Milan started the second half with better intensity and were able to find the equalizer in the 51st minute through Algerian midfielder Yacine Adli.

The game did not stay level for long as Lumazzane went back in front in the 54th minute with an unstoppable right-footed shot.

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli made 11 changes in the 67th minute including Eletu coming on for Aster Vranckx.

Just a minute later 18-year-old Gabriele Alesi equalized for AC Milan taking advantage of a defensive lapse by Lumazzane.

AC Milan went in front through Eletu in the 78th minute. It turned out to be the winning goal as AC Milan held on for the victory.

The result means AC Milan began their preparation for the season restart after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a victory.

It also was an impressive performance for Eletu who recently signed a contract extension with AC Milan until 2025.