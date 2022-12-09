ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO: Watch Victor Eletu score for AC Milan in 3-2 win against Lumazzane

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu scores the winner as AC Milan beat Lumazzane 3-2 in a friendly.

Watch Victor Eletu score for AC Milan in 3-2 win against Lumazzane
Watch Victor Eletu score for AC Milan in 3-2 win against Lumazzane

Nigerian youngster Victor Eletu was the hero for Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in their first friendly ahead of the restart of the new season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 17-year-old Eletu scored the winner as AC Milan recorded a 3-2 victory against Lumazzane in a club-friendly fixture played on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

It took Lumazzane just 10 minutes to go in front with a precise left footer from the edge of the box.

The lower league side Lumazzane held on to their advantage going to the first-half break in front.

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu scores the winner as AC Milan beat Lumazzane 3-2 in a friendly.
17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu scores the winner as AC Milan beat Lumazzane 3-2 in a friendly. AFP

AC Milan started the second half with better intensity and were able to find the equalizer in the 51st minute through Algerian midfielder Yacine Adli.

The game did not stay level for long as Lumazzane went back in front in the 54th minute with an unstoppable right-footed shot.

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli made 11 changes in the 67th minute including Eletu coming on for Aster Vranckx.

Just a minute later 18-year-old Gabriele Alesi equalized for AC Milan taking advantage of a defensive lapse by Lumazzane.

AC Milan went in front through Eletu in the 78th minute. It turned out to be the winning goal as AC Milan held on for the victory.

The result means AC Milan began their preparation for the season restart after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a victory.

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli made 11 changes in the 67th minute including Eletu coming on for Aster Vranckx.AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli made 11 changes in the 67th minute including Eletu coming on for Aster Vranckx.
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli made 11 changes in the 67th minute including Eletu coming on for Aster Vranckx.AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli made 11 changes in the 67th minute including Eletu coming on for Aster Vranckx. AFP

It also was an impressive performance for Eletu who recently signed a contract extension with AC Milan until 2025.

Eletu will return to action for AC Milan when they travel to the United Arab Emirates where the Dubai Super Cup with friendlies scheduled against Arsenal on December, 13 and Liverpool on December 16.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Watch Victor Eletu score for AC Milan in 3-2 win against Lumazzane

    VIDEO: Watch Victor Eletu score for AC Milan in 3-2 win against Lumazzane

  • Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury.

    Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury

  • Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight

    Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Watch Victor Eletu score for AC Milan in 3-2 win against Lumazzane

VIDEO: Watch Victor Eletu score for AC Milan in 3-2 win against Lumazzane

Qatar 2022: Quarter final preview; First Spain, now their neighbours Portugal for Morocco

Qatar 2022: Quarter final preview; First Spain, now their neighbours Portugal for Morocco

Betting odds systems in different countries [Explainer]

Betting odds systems in different countries [Explainer]

Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Teenage football star wins Leadership Award as City Sports glamourises Nigerian grassroots sports

Teenage football star wins Leadership Award as City Sports glamourises Nigerian grassroots sports

Oyo state set new national sports festival record

Oyo state set new national sports festival record

Qatar 2022: Cashout with this betting tips for Netherland vs Argentina

Qatar 2022: Cashout with this betting tips for Netherland vs Argentina

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

'What a shame' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland
QATAR 2022

'We’ll have the answers from God later' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland

Victor Eletu a Nigerian youngster extends with Italian giants AC Milan until 2025

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

'Ronaldo is the problem of Portugal' - Reactions to Goncalo Ramos hattrick as Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is the problem of Portugal' - Reactions to Goncalo Ramos hattrick as Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1