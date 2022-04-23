Watch Tyson Fury knock out Dillian Whyte with vicious upper cut in the 6th round

Tyson Fury produced an amazing performance to defeat Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The Gypsy King started the fight cautious of Whyte but dominant in the jab exchange.

Whyte threatened by fighting south paw on certain occasions but was unable to connect with Fury.

The Gypsy King then started to use his reach to his advantage as the rounds progressed.

In the sixth round, Fury would land a massive upper cut on the chin of Whyte who went down immediately.

Whyte was able to beat the count by the referee who then ruled he was unable to continue crowning Fury.

Speaking to BT Sport Box Office, Tyson Fury revealed that he aims to retire from boxing.

Fury stated that the trilogy against Deontay Wilder was supposed to be his last but he opted to fight at Wembley.

He said, "First of all, I want to say I dedicate this to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ. In his name I won this fight in my lively country. In my England. We are Spartans.

"I'm overwhelmed by the support. I cannot believe 94,000 countrymen and women came here to watch me. From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and stayed up late to watch this fight.

"Dillian [Whyte] is a warrior and I believe he will be a world champion. One of the greatest and, unfortunately, he had to fight me tonight. You are not messing with a mediocre heavyweight, you are messing with the best man on the planet.

"This man, SugarHill [Steward], has made the man I am. He has made me the biggest boxer in the heavyweight division.