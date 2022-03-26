The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now in Abuja after a their 0-0 draw away against the Black Stars of Ghana in a 2022 FIFA World Cup double-header playoff qualifier that took place of Friday, March 25, 2022.
Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria arrive 'safely' in Abuja after 0-0 draw against Ghana [Video]
Unlike in Ghana, the Super Eagles did not have to jump down from the plane.
The team led by Augustine Eguavoen immediately departed Kumasi after a disappointing result.
The team and official were transported back by Air Peace one of the team's sponsors.
The official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles posted a short video of the players arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after their game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti.
Along with the video was a message that said, "We have landed Abuja…time to seal the 2022 World Cup ticket on Tuesday. #SoarSuperEagles."
The Super Eagles arrival in Nigeria is unlike when they had to jump down of the plane in Ghana due to a short ramp provided by their authorities.
After a 0-0 draw in Kumasi, the Super Eagles will now turn their attention to the second leg scheduled to take place at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
More from category
-
Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria arrive 'safely' in Abuja after 0-0 draw against Ghana [Video]
-
'We had 2 clear-cut chances' - Eguavoen boasts after Super Eagles 0-0 draw against Ghana [Video]
-
Super Eagles of Nigeria land in Kumasi for Jollof derby against Ghana [Photos/ Videos]