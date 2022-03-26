Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria arrive 'safely' in Abuja after 0-0 draw against Ghana [Video]

The team led by Augustine Eguavoen immediately departed Kumasi after a disappointing result.

The team and official were transported back by Air Peace one of the team's sponsors.

The official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles posted a short video of the players arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after their game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti.

Along with the video was a message that said, "We have landed Abuja…time to seal the 2022 World Cup ticket on Tuesday. #SoarSuperEagles."

Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles arrival in Nigeria is unlike when they had to jump down of the plane in Ghana due to a short ramp provided by their authorities.