Watch Super Eagles of Nigeria struggle to 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side

Tosin Abayomi
Super Eagles had to come from behind to get a 2-2 draw against a home-based Algeria side.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had to come from behind to record a 2-2 draw against a home-based side selected Algerian side on Friday, September 24, 2022.

The Super Eagles faced off against the home-based Algerian side in a friendly fixture not recognized by the world football governing body FIFA.

The test game was to get the Super Eagles in shape and for head coach Jose Peseiro to continue his tactical modification of the team after missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Algerian home-based team continues their preparation for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) which they will serve as hosts early in January 2023.

The Super Eagles would concede in the first half as they went to break behind 1-0 to a selected home-based Algerian side.

Super Eagles take on Algeria's first team in an international friendly scheduled for Tuesday, September 27. Pulse Nigeria

In the second half, the Super Eagles would bounce back through goals by Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi and Cremonense forward Cyriel Dessers to earn a 2-2 draw against the selected home-based Algerian side.

The Super Eagles will now continue training in Constantine with a full complement of 23 players.

Peseiro's team will take on Algeria's first team in an international friendly scheduled for Tuesday, September 27.

The game will take place at Stade Olympique d’Oran and Kickoff at 8 PM Nigerian Time.

Watch the Super Eagles 2-2 draw against a home-based Algerian side below

