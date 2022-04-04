Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he converted a penalty kick.

In additional time at the end of the first half, Onuachu converted a penalty again for his second of the game.

Genk went to the halftime break with a two-goal cushion but started the second half with a goal.

Junya Ito scored the third for Genk in the 46th minute. Bryan Heynen added a fourth in the 68th minute as Onuachu scored his third of the game in the 79th minute to complete his hattrick.

Onuachu did not feature for the entirety of the game as he was substituted for Andras Nemeth in the 81st minute.

Genk would hold on to seal a comfortable 5-0 victory which moves them to eighth on the table in the Belgium Pro League.