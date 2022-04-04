Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu scored a hattrick for Genk as they defeated Eupen 5-0 in a Belgium First Division fixture played on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium
With two penalties in his hattrick, Onuachu sends message to Eguavoen as he now has 19 league goals in the league.
The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he converted a penalty kick.
In additional time at the end of the first half, Onuachu converted a penalty again for his second of the game.
Genk went to the halftime break with a two-goal cushion but started the second half with a goal.
Junya Ito scored the third for Genk in the 46th minute. Bryan Heynen added a fourth in the 68th minute as Onuachu scored his third of the game in the 79th minute to complete his hattrick.
Onuachu did not feature for the entirety of the game as he was substituted for Andras Nemeth in the 81st minute.
Genk would hold on to seal a comfortable 5-0 victory which moves them to eighth on the table in the Belgium Pro League.
Onuachu will aim to add to his goal haul when Genk travel to face RFC Seraing in their next league game scheduled for Sunday, April 10, 2022.
More from category
-
Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium
-
Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal
-
Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab