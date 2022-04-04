SUPER EAGLES

Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Ighalo scored in the 105th minute to send Al-Hilal to the final of the Kings Cup of Champions.

Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab
Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo was on target for Al-Hilal as they recorded a 2-1 victory against his former side Al-Shabab on Sunday, April 4, 2022.

Recommended articles

The game between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab was a semifinal King's Cup of Champions fixture.

The first half ended without a goal, but Ever Banega converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to give Al-Shabab the lead.

Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab
Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab Pulse Nigeria

Salman Al-Faraj would equalize for Al-Hilal in the 72nd minute as the game ended level at the end of 90 minutes.

To start extra-time, Ighalo scored in the 105th minute to put Al-Hilal ahead against their rivals.

Al-Hilal would hold on in the second-half of extra-time to seal the win. This is the second time would scores against his former side Al-Shabab since he joined from Al-Hilal earlier in the year.

Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab
Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab Pulse Nigeria

Ighalo took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the victory against his former side.

Along with a video of the goal was a message that said, "Through to the king’s Cup Final. You can’t fight Grace."

With the victory, Ighalo and his Al-Hilal teammates are through to the final of the King's Cup of Champions.

Ighalo will aim to find the back of the net when Al-Hilal takes on Sharjah in an AFC Champions League group stage game scheduled to take place on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Paul Onuachu scored a hattrick for Genk against Eupen

    Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

  • Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy meal during Ramadan

    Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

  • Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab

    Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Recommended articles

Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

'It's possible' - Mbappe confirms he could remain at PSG

'It's possible' - Mbappe confirms he could remain at PSG

Okoye's unjust criticism needs to stop, Uzoho's error against Ghana proves that

Okoye's unjust criticism needs to stop, Uzoho's error against Ghana proves that

Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab