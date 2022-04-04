Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo was on target for Al-Hilal as they recorded a 2-1 victory against his former side Al-Shabab on Sunday, April 4, 2022.
Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab
Ighalo scored in the 105th minute to send Al-Hilal to the final of the Kings Cup of Champions.
The game between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab was a semifinal King's Cup of Champions fixture.
The first half ended without a goal, but Ever Banega converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to give Al-Shabab the lead.
Salman Al-Faraj would equalize for Al-Hilal in the 72nd minute as the game ended level at the end of 90 minutes.
To start extra-time, Ighalo scored in the 105th minute to put Al-Hilal ahead against their rivals.
Al-Hilal would hold on in the second-half of extra-time to seal the win. This is the second time would scores against his former side Al-Shabab since he joined from Al-Hilal earlier in the year.
Ighalo took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the victory against his former side.
Along with a video of the goal was a message that said, "Through to the king’s Cup Final. You can’t fight Grace."
With the victory, Ighalo and his Al-Hilal teammates are through to the final of the King's Cup of Champions.
Ighalo will aim to find the back of the net when Al-Hilal takes on Sharjah in an AFC Champions League group stage game scheduled to take place on Friday, April 8, 2022.
More from category
-
Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium
-
Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal
-
Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab