Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

The game between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab was a semifinal King's Cup of Champions fixture.

The first half ended without a goal, but Ever Banega converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to give Al-Shabab the lead.

Salman Al-Faraj would equalize for Al-Hilal in the 72nd minute as the game ended level at the end of 90 minutes.

To start extra-time, Ighalo scored in the 105th minute to put Al-Hilal ahead against their rivals.

Al-Hilal would hold on in the second-half of extra-time to seal the win. This is the second time would scores against his former side Al-Shabab since he joined from Al-Hilal earlier in the year.

Ighalo took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the victory against his former side.

Along with a video of the goal was a message that said, "Through to the king’s Cup Final. You can’t fight Grace."

With the victory, Ighalo and his Al-Hilal teammates are through to the final of the King's Cup of Champions.