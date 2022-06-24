Watch Kano Pillars chairman Alhaji Jambul punch assistant referee [Video]

On Thursday, June 23, there was an NPFL fixture between Kano Pillars and Dakkada.

Yusuf Maigoro put Kano Pillars in front with a well taken goal in the 22nd minute.

In a shocking turn of events towards the end of the game, the assistant referee would be assaulted.

Kano Pillars chairman

According to videos that have gone viral, Kano Pillars Chairman, Alhaji Surajo Yahaya Jambul punched the Assistant Referee after Dakkada FC scored a late equalizer.

The goal was later chalked off after the Center Referee consulted the Assistant Referee that was punched.

In February, Gombe United fans chose violence to deal with players and staff of Plateau United.

Violence by top officials in the NPFL is not new and very much expected at several points in the season.

This is the latest evidence of violence in the NPFL as just months ago referees were beaten.