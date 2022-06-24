There is news of violence in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) once again.
Watch Kano Pillars chairman Alhaji Jambul punch assistant referee [Video]
Hot Slap!! Kano Pillars chairman, Alhaji Jambul turns into Tyson Fury with knockout punch to assistant referee
On Thursday, June 23, there was an NPFL fixture between Kano Pillars and Dakkada.
Yusuf Maigoro put Kano Pillars in front with a well taken goal in the 22nd minute.
In a shocking turn of events towards the end of the game, the assistant referee would be assaulted.
Kano Pillars chairman
According to videos that have gone viral, Kano Pillars Chairman, Alhaji Surajo Yahaya Jambul punched the Assistant Referee after Dakkada FC scored a late equalizer.
The goal was later chalked off after the Center Referee consulted the Assistant Referee that was punched.
Violence by top officials in the NPFL is not new and very much expected at several points in the season.
This is the latest evidence of violence in the NPFL as just months ago referees were beaten.
Back in May, a center referee received a heavy blow from an MFM fan during a game against Enugu Rangers that ended in a draw.
More from category
-
Watch Kano Pillars chairman Alhaji Jambul punch assistant referee [Video]
-
Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool
-
Anthony Joshua the 'comeback king' ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah [Photos/Videos]