Watch highlights of the Super Falcons of Nigeria play out 2-2 draw with Canada

Tosin Abayomi
Check out Onumonu's back heel and Ajibade's long range shot in the 2-2 draw against Canada.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria played out a 2-2 draw against Canada

In the early hours of Tuesday, April 12, 2022 the Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a 2-2 draw in a friendly game against Canada at the Starlight Stadium, Langford.

The first friendly in Vancouver ended in a 2-0 loss for the Super Falcons. The rematch would see four goals scored, two from each side.

Gotham FC striker Ifeoma Onumonu put Nigeria in front with a backheel scored in the fifth minute after a header deflected in her direction.

The second goal of the game came in the 49th minute when veteran Canadian striker Christine Sinclair chipped the ball into the net for her 186th international goal after noticing the keeper off their line.

Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade put the Super Falcons back in front with a long range strike in the 53rd minute.

Canada continued to pile on pressure and were rewarded in the 87th minute when Shelina Zadorsky headed in at the back post.

It was an exciting affair between the two sides as the Super Falcons of Nigeria made the the number six ranked country in the world and reigning women’s football Olympic champions work hard for a draw.

The two games against Canada will have served as an eye opener for Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum to pick his team list for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) scheduled to take place in July.

