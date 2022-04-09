Watch highlights from the Super Falcons 2-0 loss to Canada

After a first half without goals, Canada made their dominance count with two second half strikes to secure the win at the BC Place Stadium, Vancouver.

In the 50th minute, Deanne Rose cut a pass back for Jessie Fleming to convert and give Canada the lead.

In the 72nd minute, Huitema's head on a corner for Vanessa Gilles to convert and double Canada's advantage.

It was a good test for the Super Falcons of Nigeria as they continue preparation for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) scheduled to take place in Morocco later this year.