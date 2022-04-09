Watch highlights from the Super Falcons 2-0 loss to Canada

Tosin Abayomi
In case you were sleeping while the game took place, watch the 2 second-half goals that gave Canada the win against Nigeria.

In the early hours of Saturday, April 9, 2022 the Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 2-0 defeat to Canada in an international friendly fixture.

After a first half without goals, Canada made their dominance count with two second half strikes to secure the win at the BC Place Stadium, Vancouver.

In the 50th minute, Deanne Rose cut a pass back for Jessie Fleming to convert and give Canada the lead.

In the 72nd minute, Huitema's head on a corner for Vanessa Gilles to convert and double Canada's advantage.

It was a good test for the Super Falcons of Nigeria as they continue preparation for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) scheduled to take place in Morocco later this year.

The two teams are set to lock horns in a second friendly game scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

