Watch Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV

PSV came into the game with their title hopes still alive after Ajax Amsterdam dropped points to start the weekend.

Cody Gakpo put PSV ahead in the 16th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Joey Veerman.

In the 29th minute, Eran Zahavi assisted Gakpo to score his second of the game and give PSV a two goal advantage at the halftime break.

The game seemed destined to end in a PSV win until Dessers connected with a ball through to him by Luis Sinisterra to pull one back for Feyenoord in the 86th minute.

Feyenoord continued to pile on the pressure as PSV feel back into a defensive shape.

In additional time, PSV midfielder Mario Gotze handled the ball inside the box and a penalty is given to Feyenoord.

Dessers stepped up to convert and equalize for Feyenoord as the game ended in a draw.

After finding the back of the net twice, Dessers now has 20 goals in total this season, half of his total come in the Europa Conference League.

Dessers and Feyenoord have just two league games left away against Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesay, May 11 and at home in the final fixture of the season against Twente on Sunday, May 15.