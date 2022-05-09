WHAT'S BUZZIN

Watch Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Dessers now has 20 goals this season after adding another 2 against PSV.

Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV
Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers was on target as Feyenoord recorded a 2-2 draw against PSV on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Recommended articles

PSV came into the game with their title hopes still alive after Ajax Amsterdam dropped points to start the weekend.

Cody Gakpo put PSV ahead in the 16th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Joey Veerman.

In the 29th minute, Eran Zahavi assisted Gakpo to score his second of the game and give PSV a two goal advantage at the halftime break.

The game seemed destined to end in a PSV win until Dessers connected with a ball through to him by Luis Sinisterra to pull one back for Feyenoord in the 86th minute.

Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV
Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV Pulse Nigeria

Feyenoord continued to pile on the pressure as PSV feel back into a defensive shape.

In additional time, PSV midfielder Mario Gotze handled the ball inside the box and a penalty is given to Feyenoord.

ALSO READ - Dessers takes Feyenoord into first European final in 20 years, to face Jose Mourinho's Roma

ALSO READ - Nigeria's Dessers scores twice in 3-2 win as Feyenoord draws first blood

ALSO READ - Cyriel Dessers on equalling Tammy Abraham as highest goalscorer

Dessers stepped up to convert and equalize for Feyenoord as the game ended in a draw.

After finding the back of the net twice, Dessers now has 20 goals in total this season, half of his total come in the Europa Conference League.

Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV
Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV Pulse Nigeria

Dessers and Feyenoord have just two league games left away against Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesay, May 11 and at home in the final fixture of the season against Twente on Sunday, May 15.

Feyenoord will have a chance to lift a title this season when they take on Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in the Europa Conference League final scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV

    Watch Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV

  • Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal in 4-2 win against Damac

    Video: Odion Ighalo score for Al- Hilal in 4-2 win against Damac

  • Davido shows off his tennis skills wearing white

    Video: Davido shows off Tennis skills dressed in white

Recommended articles

Olisa Ndah missing but Orlando Pirates take one step to the final with away victory at Al Ahli Tripoli

TP Mazembe scores 95th-minute goal to take charge of semifinal fixture against RS Berkane

Is Jay-Jay Okocha the best Nigerian to play in the Premier League?

Is Jay-Jay Okocha the best Nigerian to play in the Premier League?

Watch Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV

Watch Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV

'We need to rest' - Ancelotti targets Liverpool Champions League final after Real Madrid derby loss at Atletico

'We need to rest' - Ancelotti targets Liverpool Champions League final after Real Madrid derby loss at Atletico

'Bigger things to worry about' - Reactions as Atletico edge Real in Madrid derby

'Bigger things to worry about' - Reactions as Atletico edge Real in Madrid derby

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Tinubu admires Real Madrid's tenacity, comeback against Man City [Video]

Bola Tinubu reacts as Real Madrid knock out Manchester City
UECL

Video: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears following AS Roma win over Leicester

Jose Mourinho breaks down in tears as AS Roma qualify for Europa Conference league final
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne score as Barcelona beat Sevilla

Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne both score as Barcelona Femeni beat Sevilla 5-1
NPFL

Referee receives heavy blow from MFM fan after draw with Rangers

MFM fan blow referee after draw with Enugu Rangers