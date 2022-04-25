Watch Chidera Ejuke score winning goal for CSKA Moscow against Dynamo Moscow

The 24-year-old Ejuke would make history to help CSKA Moscow defeat Dynamo Moscow 1-0 in a Russian Premier League fixture

Ejuke has been a revelation in recent weeks and started the season winning back to back club player of the month awards.

The former SC Heerenveen playmaker was however selected as a substitute for the all important derby clash against Dynamo.

The game ended 0-0 at halftime with both teams struggling to convert chances.

In the 58th minute, CSKA Moscow head coach Aleksei Berezutski decided to bring in Ejuke to change things in attack.

The Nigerian star was introduced in place of Turkish midfielder on loan from French Ligue 1 side Lille Yusuf Yazıcı.

The Super Eagles star would not waste any opportunity to make his impact on the game.

Just 10 minute after he was introduced, Ejuke was able to slot the ball into the back of the net to give CSKA Moscow the lead against their rivals.

It was the fourth consecutive time that Ejuke would find the back of the net for CSKA Moscow against rivals Dynamo Moscow.

CSKA Moscow would hold on for the win and secured a much needed three points.