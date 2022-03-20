Barcelona recorded a 4-0 victory against rivals Real Madrid in a Spanish La Liga fixture played on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]
Real Madrid now know that Barcelona are back after a 4-0 defeat in El-Clasico.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a cross from Ousmane Dembele in the 29th minute to put Barcelona in front.
Ronald Araujo headed in a corner kick from Dembele in the 38th minute to double Barcelona's lead going to the halftime break.
Ferran Torres scored his first goal in El-Clasico from a ball through to him by Aubameyang for Barcelona's third.
Torres returned the favor for Aubameyang to score his second of the game and Barcelona's fourth.
Barcelona would hold on to secure a much needed three points against their rivals at the Santiago Bernabéu.
