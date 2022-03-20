Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a cross from Ousmane Dembele in the 29th minute to put Barcelona in front.

Ronald Araujo headed in a corner kick from Dembele in the 38th minute to double Barcelona's lead going to the halftime break.

Ferran Torres scored his first goal in El-Clasico from a ball through to him by Aubameyang for Barcelona's third.

Torres returned the favor for Aubameyang to score his second of the game and Barcelona's fourth.