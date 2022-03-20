LA LIGA

Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Real Madrid now know that Barcelona are back after a 4-0 defeat in El-Clasico.

Barcelona recorded a dominant 4-0 win against Real Madrid in El-Clasico
Barcelona recorded a dominant 4-0 win against Real Madrid in El-Clasico

Barcelona recorded a 4-0 victory against rivals Real Madrid in a Spanish La Liga fixture played on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Recommended articles

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a cross from Ousmane Dembele in the 29th minute to put Barcelona in front.

Ronald Araujo headed in a corner kick from Dembele in the 38th minute to double Barcelona's lead going to the halftime break.

Ferran Torres scored his first goal in El-Clasico from a ball through to him by Aubameyang for Barcelona's third.

Torres returned the favor for Aubameyang to score his second of the game and Barcelona's fourth.

Barcelona would hold on to secure a much needed three points against their rivals at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Barcelona recorded a dominant 4-0 win against Real Madrid in El-Clasico

    Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]

  • Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday

    'Hunger is a bastard' - Reactions as Pastor Taribo West calls on God while praying for Tinubu at 70th birthday celebration [Video]

  • Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in FA Cup quarterfinals

    Watch Lukaku and Ziyech send Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals with 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough [Video]

Recommended articles

Ahmed Musa leads by example as 1st Super Eagles player to arrive camp for Nigeria's battle against Ghana

Ahmed Musa leads by example as 1st Super Eagles player to arrive camp for Nigeria's battle against Ghana

'We could have scored more goals' - Busquets disappointed as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

'We could have scored more goals' - Busquets disappointed as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

Aubameyang-inspired Barcelona school Benzema-less Real Madrid in the El Clasico

Aubameyang-inspired Barcelona school Benzema-less Real Madrid in the El Clasico

Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]

Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]

NPFL Review: Rivers United finish as midseason champions: Enyimba, MFM pick vital away points

NPFL Review: Rivers United finish as midseason champions: Enyimba, MFM pick vital away points

Ese Brume ends Nigeria's 14 year medal drought in World Indoor Championships

Ese Brume ends Nigeria's 14 year medal drought in World Indoor Championships

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Watch Victor Osimhen warn Ghana with 2 goals for Napoli against Udinese [Video]

Victor Osimhen scored two goals for Napoli against Udinese
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Watch Lukaku and Ziyech send Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals with 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough [Video]

Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in FA Cup quarterfinals
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Hunger is a bastard' - Reactions as Pastor Taribo West calls on God while praying for Tinubu at 70th birthday celebration [Video]

Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday

Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]

Barcelona recorded a dominant 4-0 win against Real Madrid in El-Clasico