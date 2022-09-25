SUPER FALCONS

VIDEO: Watch Asisat Oshoala score 1st goal of the season as Barcelona beat Villarreal

Tosin Abayomi
Oshoala produced a moment of brilliance to chip the goalkeeper and celebrated doing the Sujud as a Muslim.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala was on target for Barcelona Femeni as they recorded a 4-1 victory away against Villarreal in a Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino fixture played on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

The 27-year-old Oshoala started on the bench as Barcelona Femeni defeated Granadilla Tenerife 2-0 to start the defense of their title last weekend.

Oshoala was selected to start the game against Villarreal by Barcelona Femeni head coach Jonatan Giráldez.

The Super Falcons star lead Barcelona Femeni's attack along with Brazilian forward Geyse da Silva Ferreira

Oshoala and Geyse both earned the 2021/22 Pichichi Trophy as they finished top scorers in the Spanish Women's league last season.

Barcelona started well and went in front through defender Maria Pilar Leon in the 26th minute.

Oshoala and her teammates went to the halftime break with a one-goal cushion and started the second period with intensity.

Oshoala converted a ball through to her by Maria Caldentey to put Barcelona two goals up in the 48th minute.

Rocio Garcia Fernandez was on the end of a ball by Ainoa Campo to pull one back for Villarreal in the 56th minute.

10 minutes later, Oshoala was substituted in place of Claudia Pina who scored the third in the 75th minute from a ball by Caroline Graham Hansen.

Villarreal defender Lara Mata scored an own goal in the 85th minute as Barcelona recorded a comfortable 4-1 victory away from home.

Oshoala returns to action for Barcelona when they take on Madrid CFF in their next league fixture on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

After the game against Madrid, Oshoala will team up with the Super Falcons of Nigeria ahead of the international friendly against the Nadeshiko of Japan scheduled to take place on Friday, October 7, 2022.

