Watch: Angry moment Nigerian fans ravage Moshood Abiola Stadium following Super Eagles World Cup miss [Video]

David Ben
In a viral video that surfaced on popular social media platform Twitter, minutes after the final whistle, Nigerian fans appeared to take to the Abuja National Stadium to destroy properties and vent their anger after the Super Eagles missed out on the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday

Nigeria recorded a 1-1 draw against Ghana on Tuesday evening, March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles had played out a 0-0 draw in the first-leg in Kumasi.

However despite the 1-1 scoreline in the second-leg of the Jollof derby in Abuja on Tuesday, Nigeria lost out on a World Cup spot due to FIFA's 'away goal' rule - making it the first time Nigeria misses a World Cup since 2006.

Following the ultimate reality at full-time that the Super Eagles would not qualify for the Qatar showpiece later this year, hundreds of Nigerian fans and Super Eagles supporters at the 60,000 capacity National stadium in Abuja took to the pitch to wreak havoc on the stadium and its facilities with some reports even claiming that the team had been chased out of the Moshood Abiola stadium.

