Watch: Angry moment Nigerian fans ravage Moshood Abiola Stadium following Super Eagles World Cup miss [Video]

However despite the 1-1 scoreline in the second-leg of the Jollof derby in Abuja on Tuesday, Nigeria lost out on a World Cup spot due to FIFA's 'away goal' rule - making it the first time Nigeria misses a World Cup since 2006.

Following the ultimate reality at full-time that the Super Eagles would not qualify for the Qatar showpiece later this year, hundreds of Nigerian fans and Super Eagles supporters at the 60,000 capacity National stadium in Abuja took to the pitch to wreak havoc on the stadium and its facilities with some reports even claiming that the team had been chased out of the Moshood Abiola stadium.