Watch Alex Iwobi score the winning goal for Everton against Newcastle United in the 99th minute [Video]

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi was the hero with the winning goal for Everton as they recorded a 1-0 victory against Newcastle United in a Premier League fixture played on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
After suffering abuse from Everton fans, Iwobis goal may be the reason they avoid relegation.
The game between Newcastle United and Everton at Goodson Park was of the utmost importance as regards relegation from the Premier League.
Iwobi was named in the Everton starting lineup by Frank Lampard and impressed for the entire duration of the game.
The Nigerian midfielder received a pass from substitute Dominic Calvert Lewin in the 99th minute to score the winning goal for Everton.
It was Iwobi's second goal of the season and moved Everton out of the relegation zone.
