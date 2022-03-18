PREMIER LEAGUE

Watch Alex Iwobi score the winning goal for Everton against Newcastle United in the 99th minute [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
After suffering abuse from Everton fans, Iwobis goal may be the reason they avoid relegation.

Alex Iwobi scored the winner for Everton against Newcastle United
Alex Iwobi scored the winner for Everton against Newcastle United

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi was the hero with the winning goal for Everton as they recorded a 1-0 victory against Newcastle United in a Premier League fixture played on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Alex Iwobi scores late on to win it for Everton against Newcastle United (IMAGO/Alan Martin/Colorsport)
Alex Iwobi scores late on to win it for Everton against Newcastle United (IMAGO/Alan Martin/Colorsport) Pulse Nigeria

The game between Newcastle United and Everton at Goodson Park was of the utmost importance as regards relegation from the Premier League.

Iwobi was named in the Everton starting lineup by Frank Lampard and impressed for the entire duration of the game.

The Nigerian midfielder received a pass from substitute Dominic Calvert Lewin in the 99th minute to score the winning goal for Everton.

It was Iwobi's second goal of the season and moved Everton out of the relegation zone.

