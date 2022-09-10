WATCH: Ajax shares emotional video of Calvin Bassey's reaction to Champions League anthem

Following a successful season at Ibrox and a summer transfer to the Dutch giants, the 22-year-old made his debut in the premier European competition on Wednesday as Ajax defeated his previous club, Rangers 4-0.

Ajax shared a short clip on social media, showing Bassey go through a range of emotions as the Champions League anthem was played prior to kickoff at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

In the video which Ajax captioned: "When dreams come true", Bassey is seen breaking into a dazzling smile when the anthem begins.

Then, as TV cameras pass, the Nigerian international stops to soak in the excitement before grinning once more and applauding the crowd at the end of the anthem.

Watch:

A debut to remember forever

"It's one I'll never forget," the 22-year-old said in an interview with Ajax after they thrashed his former employers 4-0.

"Obviously it was against my old club but at the same time it was a special night for me. It was bittersweet because it was against my old team. But on a personal note it was an amazing achievement for me and my family.

"It's amazing because last season we spoke about Champions League and how good...we had the Europa run so it was like Champions League was the next step.

Getty Images

"So it was nice to see both of us, even thought I had moved on, we were still both in Champions League and got to that step. It was nice to see familiar faces but once you cross that line on the pitch it's go time."