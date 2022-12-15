VIDEO: Watch emotional tribute to Fernando Santos as Portugal confirm exit

In officially announcing his departure, which had been rumoured earlier in the day, Portugal's national team put out a video on Twitter celebrating the manager's time with them and thanking him for his contributions during his time with the team.

The two-minute-long video chronicled Santos' time with the national team, including his presentation as manager and the highlights of his reign including the Euro 2016 win and 2019 UNL win as well.

Fernando Santos' Record with Portugal

Santos is the most successful manager in Portugal's national team history and rightly deserves the adulation he has received following his exit.

Fernando Santos managed Portugal for 105 matches and won two trophies with the national team.

He won the 2016 European Championships in his first tournament as Portugal's manager after just two years in charge. and followed it up with a UEFA Nations League triumph three years later.