VIDEO: Watch emotional tribute to Fernando Santos as Portugal confirm exit

Ayoola Kelechi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Portugal's national team released an emotional video of Santos as they announced his exit

Fernando Santos leaves Portugal as its most successful manager (Shutterstock)
Fernando Santos leaves Portugal as its most successful manager (Shutterstock)

Following the country's exit from the World Cup, Fernando Santos has officially left his role as Portugal's national team manager after eight years in charge.

In officially announcing his departure, which had been rumoured earlier in the day, Portugal's national team put out a video on Twitter celebrating the manager's time with them and thanking him for his contributions during his time with the team.

The two-minute-long video chronicled Santos' time with the national team, including his presentation as manager and the highlights of his reign including the Euro 2016 win and 2019 UNL win as well.

Santos is the most successful manager in Portugal's national team history and rightly deserves the adulation he has received following his exit.

Fernando Santos managed Portugal for 105 matches and won two trophies with the national team.

Fernando Santos leaves Portugal as its most successful manager (Shutterstock)
Fernando Santos leaves Portugal as its most successful manager (Shutterstock) AFP

He won the 2016 European Championships in his first tournament as Portugal's manager after just two years in charge. and followed it up with a UEFA Nations League triumph three years later.

These were the first trophies in the history of the Portuguese national team, and his victories cemented his place in Portuguese folklore for all time.

Ayoola Kelechi
