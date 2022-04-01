Video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score the best Premier League goal in March

Tosin Abayomi
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been announced as the winner of the Premier League Goal of the Month.

The 37-year-old won the award thanks to his strike for Manchester United in the 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo scored three goals in that game, and it was his opening strike that won him the award.

The Portuguese star received the ball from Fred and blasted a 25-yard strike past Tottenham goalkeeper goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Tosin Abayomi

