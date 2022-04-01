Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been announced as the winner of the Premier League Goal of the Month.
Video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score the best Premier League goal in March
Ronaldo scored the best goal in February for Manchester United against Tottenham.
Recommended articles
The 37-year-old won the award thanks to his strike for Manchester United in the 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.
Pulse Nigeria
Ronaldo scored three goals in that game, and it was his opening strike that won him the award.
The Portuguese star received the ball from Fred and blasted a 25-yard strike past Tottenham goalkeeper goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
More from category
-
Video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score the best Premier League goal in March
-
Video: Davido features on 2022 FIFA World Cup Soundtrack
-
Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer