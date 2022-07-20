VIDEO: Calvin Bassey speaks in Dutch minutes after being announced by Ajax

The former Rangers centre-back was on Wednesday, announced as an Ajax player after having signed a contract worth €23m: with another potential of €3m in add-ons, that will run for five seasons until June 30, 2027.

Bassey who comes in as a replacement for Lisandro Martinez, who switched camps for Manchester United, introduced himself to the Dutch public - in local words - in a video shared by the club.

Watch:

What did he say?

Bassey made a reference to an old Dutch kids' television show - 'Bassie en Adriaan'. One of the two lead characters in the TV show is called "Bassie" and the title song started with "dag vriendjes en vriendinnetjes".

This is also what Bassey is saying, literally translated into "Hi friends." He concluded the 5-seconds video by introducing himself in English: "I'm Calvin Bassey and I'm here."

His move sees him become the seventh Super Eagles player to wear the white and red shirt of the Dutch champions after George Finidi (1993-1996), Nwankwo Kanu (1993-1996), Tijani Babangida (1996-2003), Sunday Oliseh (1997-1999), Christopher Kanu (1997-2002), and Pius Ikedia (1999-2005).

More pictures of Bassey in Amsterdam

