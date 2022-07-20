SUPER EAGLES

VIDEO: Calvin Bassey speaks in Dutch minutes after being announced by Ajax

Jidechi Chidiezie
Calvin Bassey is Ajax's seventh Nigerian player.

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has shared his first words following the official announcement of him as an Ajax player.

The former Rangers centre-back was on Wednesday, announced as an Ajax player after having signed a contract worth €23m: with another potential of €3m in add-ons, that will run for five seasons until June 30, 2027.

Bassey who comes in as a replacement for Lisandro Martinez, who switched camps for Manchester United, introduced himself to the Dutch public - in local words - in a video shared by the club.

Bassey made a reference to an old Dutch kids' television show - 'Bassie en Adriaan'. One of the two lead characters in the TV show is called "Bassie" and the title song started with "dag vriendjes en vriendinnetjes".

This is also what Bassey is saying, literally translated into "Hi friends." He concluded the 5-seconds video by introducing himself in English: "I'm Calvin Bassey and I'm here."

His move sees him become the seventh Super Eagles player to wear the white and red shirt of the Dutch champions after George Finidi (1993-1996), Nwankwo Kanu (1993-1996), Tijani Babangida (1996-2003), Sunday Oliseh (1997-1999), Christopher Kanu (1997-2002), and Pius Ikedia (1999-2005).

Calvin Bassey was named in the UEFA Europa League team of the season for 2021/22
Bassey joins Dutch champions Ajax on a 5-year deal
Calvin Bassey will wear number 33 for Ajax
Ajax will be Calvin Bassey's second professional club having left Leiester City's U21 for Rangers in 2021
Calvin Bassey will be following in the footsteps of 6 other Nigerian footballers to have played for Ajax
Calvin Bassey at his Ajax medicals
22-year-old Calvin Bassey can play as a left-back and as a centre-back
Calvin Bassey was a key figure for Rangers during their run to the 2022 UEFA Europa League Final, which they lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.
