'The game won't be easy' - Victor Osimhen concerned ahead of Super Eagles battle against Ghana [Video]

'The game won't be easy' - Victor Osimhen concerned ahead of Super Eagles battle against Ghana

Tosin Abayomi
The Napoli striker is worried about a difficult game when rivals Nigeria and Ghana clash

Victor Osimhen has given his thoughts ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup double-header playoff qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and rivals the Black Stars of Ghana.

Osimhen has been in fine form for Napoli in recent weeks. The 23-year-old striker scored two goals against Hellas Verona and another two goals against Udinese before the international break.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the clash between the two West African giants, Osimhen stated that he expects a difficult game.

He said, “We are ready for this encounter. The players called up are ready to give their all, but the game would not be easy of course, no team is easy in Africa.

“We have been surprised by the Central African Republic and of course, we are ready for this game.

“We want to go there and get the win if possible and we know for sure that we will do everything possible to get the win and qualify for Qatar.”

Osimhen has a different opinion about the game to Super Eagles new boy Ademola Lookman.

Osimhen who missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon earlier this year is expected to lead the Super Eagles attack when they take on Ghana at the 40,000 capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti on Friday, March 25, 2022.

